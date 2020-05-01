Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 791 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 791 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,290,273,000 after purchasing an additional 336,468 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $207,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $392,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 21.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $292.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.54. The company has a market capitalization of $179.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.74.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.