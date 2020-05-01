Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 604 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 770.4% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 176,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $419.93 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $449.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.78 and a 200 day moving average of $338.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.89.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

