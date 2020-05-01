Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Has $76.48 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,832 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 27.3% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of United Parcel Service worth $76,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,585,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,081 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $88,799,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,343,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,419,000 after acquiring an additional 749,816 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $94.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 143.20% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

