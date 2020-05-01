BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,538,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

APD stock opened at $225.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.