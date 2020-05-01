BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 495 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 700,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,104,931.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,638 shares of company stock worth $2,469,797. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $39.83 on Friday. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average is $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

