Asio Capital LLC Acquires 1,384 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.6% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,512 shares of company stock valued at $17,250,569. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.56.

Facebook stock opened at $204.35 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $579.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.