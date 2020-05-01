Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 13,996 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after acquiring an additional 576,784 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Barclays set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.32.

NYSE:BA opened at $141.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.52 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.