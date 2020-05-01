Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 376 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,209 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.32.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $141.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.46. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of -117.52 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.