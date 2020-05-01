1ST Source Bank Has $435,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

1ST Source Bank lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $266.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

