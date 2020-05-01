Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 320 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $121.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

