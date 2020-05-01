Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 24.4% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 6.6% in the first quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 15.5% in the first quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 2,300 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.01, for a total value of $1,239,723.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,884 shares of company stock valued at $79,075,156 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $502.04 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $436.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.80. The company has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

