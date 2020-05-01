America First Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 12,350 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 0.6% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,529,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,301,000 after purchasing an additional 86,704 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

