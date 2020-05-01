Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,102,111,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,538,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2,162.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,668 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,655,000 after acquiring an additional 244,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Cummins from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra decreased their price target on Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.12.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $163.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

