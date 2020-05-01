Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) is Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for 2.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 70,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 420,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,934 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $252.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 92.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.01. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

