The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 384.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Shares of KO opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

