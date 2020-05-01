Alera Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,814,000 after acquiring an additional 930,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,534,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

VOO opened at $266.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

