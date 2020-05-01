Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 24.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $116.38 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

