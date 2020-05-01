Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,515.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,576.95.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,348.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $847.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,188.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,319.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.01 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

