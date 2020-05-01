1ST Source Bank Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

1ST Source Bank grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $45.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $200.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

