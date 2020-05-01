Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO opened at $266.96 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.28 and its 200 day moving average is $278.93.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.