CX Institutional Acquires 7,267 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 302,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 27,466 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

NYSE FSK opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 31.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $34,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 48,560 shares of company stock worth $237,965 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.