D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $898,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.