CX Institutional Purchases 71,891 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

CX Institutional raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 20,599.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,240 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 71,891 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

