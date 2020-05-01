CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,937 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 4,643.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,694,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after buying an additional 5,574,232 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,192,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,541 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 27,411,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,365 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,084,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,022 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 4,170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -358,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

