Calamos Advisors LLC Has $5.66 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

NYSE GD opened at $130.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

