CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,529 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.32.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,206,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,669,538. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $52.39 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

