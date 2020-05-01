Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $386.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.06.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

