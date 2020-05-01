Ian T. Clark Sells 538 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $41,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of GH opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05. Guardant Health Inc has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 2,247.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

