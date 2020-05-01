D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $641,000 Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2,931.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 903,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,322,000 after acquiring an additional 873,821 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 669,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,080,000 after acquiring an additional 61,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR opened at $35.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

