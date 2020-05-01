Dakota Wealth Management Has $5 Million Holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 369,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,650 shares during the period. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd makes up about 1.1% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEA. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 2.6% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,779,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 26.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd alerts:

NEA stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.