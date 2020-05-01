D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 452 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 103,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $87.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

