D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.4% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.15.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $146.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.53 and a 200-day moving average of $160.65. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.77%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.