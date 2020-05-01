D.B. Root & Company LLC Grows Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries makes up about 0.7% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 45.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 110,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 34,541 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 53.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,801,000 after purchasing an additional 173,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.74.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $90.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.63. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 26.94%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

