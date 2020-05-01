D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $95.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

