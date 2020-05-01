D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 456.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Booking by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $1,480.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,351.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1,794.62. The firm has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $22.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 55.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,070.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,797.15.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

