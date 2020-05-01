CX Institutional Sells 15,274 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,274 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 29,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 63.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $641,000. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $2,270,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $25.91 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.87.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $191,602,253.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,005,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,043,112 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

