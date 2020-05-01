Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is D.B. Root & Company LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,339 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 6.6% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $13,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.68 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CX Institutional Sells 15,274 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc.
CX Institutional Sells 15,274 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF is D.B. Root & Company LLC’s 2nd Largest Position
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF is D.B. Root & Company LLC’s 2nd Largest Position
D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 2,266 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 2,266 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
27,040 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. Acquired by CX Institutional
27,040 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. Acquired by CX Institutional
CX Institutional Has $622,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc.
CX Institutional Has $622,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc.
CX Institutional Acquires 4,238 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF
CX Institutional Acquires 4,238 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report