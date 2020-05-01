D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 2,266 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 6.4% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.46. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

