27,040 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,040 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 226.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,130 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 60,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE:FL opened at $25.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $58.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on FL. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $41.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.53.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.