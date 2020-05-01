CX Institutional Has $622,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

CX Institutional cut its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Copart were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Torray LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 59,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 33,951 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Copart by 100.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

CPRT stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $104.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

