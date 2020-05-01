CX Institutional Acquires 4,238 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44,480.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 30,247 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $555,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,809,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

