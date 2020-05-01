CX Institutional Trims Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,812 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 30,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 66,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,841,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

IPG opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.17. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

