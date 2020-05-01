A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Position Increased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 73,510.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,285 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $68,788,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,069,000 after buying an additional 1,027,106 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,036,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,316,000 after buying an additional 520,947 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,159,000 after buying an additional 410,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 746,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after acquiring an additional 355,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

