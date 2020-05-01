CX Institutional Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,692,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,977,000 after buying an additional 3,786,107 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,075,000 after buying an additional 1,542,397 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,864 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,864,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,375 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS opened at $39.43 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.