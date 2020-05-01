CX Institutional Grows Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2,126.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,260 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774,428 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1,432.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,952 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,332,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,829,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $326,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,386 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. MKM Partners increased their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

TJX Companies stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.