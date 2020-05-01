CX Institutional Grows Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 21,627.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,493 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 56.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $69.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average of $73.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In related news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $129,800.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $531,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,830. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

