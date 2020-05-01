Cwm LLC Grows Stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 2.27% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 67,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period.

CIZ opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $33.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th.

