Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

SCHB stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $81.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $72.26.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

