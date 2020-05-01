Cwm LLC Sells 46,231 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,231 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Welbilt worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Welbilt by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,997,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,840,000 after buying an additional 2,276,308 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,907,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,431,000 after acquiring an additional 775,715 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,127,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,737 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,503,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after purchasing an additional 172,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Welbilt by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,736,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,738 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE WBT opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.28. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf acquired 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $45,009.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,341.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Johnson acquired 10,091 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $85,571.68. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

