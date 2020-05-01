Cwm LLC Sells 119,904 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,904 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at $775,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $55.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.58. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $63.47.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.